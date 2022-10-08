Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Opyn Squeeth token can now be purchased for $77.64 or 0.00398487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opyn Squeeth has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Opyn Squeeth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opyn Squeeth has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opyn Squeeth Profile

Opyn Squeeth’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Opyn Squeeth’s total supply is 5,418 tokens. The official website for Opyn Squeeth is opyn.co. The official message board for Opyn Squeeth is medium.com/opyn. Opyn Squeeth’s official Twitter account is @opyn_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opyn Squeeth

According to CryptoCompare, “Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opyn Squeeth has a current supply of 5,418 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Opyn Squeeth is 78.44676645 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $333,589.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opyn.co.”

