Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $102.40 million and $1.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs (ORBS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbs has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,876,767,038.89 in circulation. The last known price of Orbs is 0.03573544 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $10,289,172.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orbs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.