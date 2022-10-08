Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,512.71 or 1.00022532 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003549 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09762177 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,505,368.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.