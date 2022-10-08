Orclands Metaverse (ORC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $390,827.91

Orclands Metaverse (ORC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Orclands Metaverse has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Orclands Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orclands Metaverse has a total market cap of $390,827.91 and $26,352.00 worth of Orclands Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orclands Metaverse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.84 or 0.99993321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Orclands Metaverse Profile

ORC is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Orclands Metaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Orclands Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/orclands. The official website for Orclands Metaverse is orc.land. Orclands Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @orclands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orclands Metaverse’s official message board is orclands.medium.com.

Orclands Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orclands Metaverse (ORC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Orclands Metaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orclands Metaverse is 0.00173043 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $431.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orc.land.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orclands Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orclands Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orclands Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orclands Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orclands Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.