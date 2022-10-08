ORE Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,969.00 (ORE)

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ORE Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ORE Token has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. ORE Token has a market capitalization of $454,479.38 and $42,969.00 worth of ORE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ORE Token

ORE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2021. ORE Token’s official Twitter account is @oresystemnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. ORE Token’s official website is ore-system.com.

Buying and Selling ORE Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORE Token (ORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ORE Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ORE Token is 0 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $140.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ore-system.com.”

