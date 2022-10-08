Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

