Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,810 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

