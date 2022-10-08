Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 556 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 143,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day moving average of $400.09.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

