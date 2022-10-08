Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.97 Million

Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Origin Dollar Governance has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $462,559.00 worth of Origin Dollar Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar Governance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Origin Dollar Governance

Origin Dollar Governance launched on May 21st, 2021. Origin Dollar Governance’s total supply is 4,112,192,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,626,872 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar Governance is ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar Governance is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Dollar Governance’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Dollar Governance has a current supply of 4,112,192,368 with 859,782,377 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Dollar Governance is 0.00472744 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $422,210.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ousd.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar Governance directly using US dollars.

