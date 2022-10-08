OtterClam Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Million (CLAM)

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One OtterClam Finance token can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00011147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OtterClam Finance has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. OtterClam Finance has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of OtterClam Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OtterClam Finance Token Profile

OtterClam Finance (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. OtterClam Finance’s total supply is 641,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,885 tokens. The Reddit community for OtterClam Finance is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OtterClam Finance’s official message board is otterclam.medium.com. OtterClam Finance’s official Twitter account is @otterclam. The official website for OtterClam Finance is www.otterclam.finance.

OtterClam Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OtterClam Finance (CLAM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. OtterClam Finance has a current supply of 641,903 with 126,082 in circulation. The last known price of OtterClam Finance is 2.16101467 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,948.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.otterclam.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OtterClam Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OtterClam Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OtterClam Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

