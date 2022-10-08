OUSE Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,721.00 (OUSE)

OUSE Token (OUSE) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, OUSE Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. OUSE Token has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $37,721.00 worth of OUSE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OUSE Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

OUSE Token Token Profile

OUSE Token was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. OUSE Token’s total supply is 34,956,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,336,417,069 tokens. OUSE Token’s official website is www.ousetoken.com. OUSE Token’s official Twitter account is @ousetoken.

OUSE Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OUSE Token (OUSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OUSE Token has a current supply of 34,956,541 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OUSE Token is 0.00000709 USD and is up 99.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,745.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ousetoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OUSE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OUSE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OUSE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

