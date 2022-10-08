OUSE Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (OUSE)

OUSE Token (OUSE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. OUSE Token has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $37,721.00 worth of OUSE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OUSE Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One OUSE Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OUSE Token Profile

OUSE Token’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. OUSE Token’s total supply is 34,956,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,336,417,069 tokens. OUSE Token’s official Twitter account is @ousetoken. OUSE Token’s official website is www.ousetoken.com.

OUSE Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OUSE Token (OUSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OUSE Token has a current supply of 34,956,541 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OUSE Token is 0.00000709 USD and is up 99.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,745.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ousetoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OUSE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OUSE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OUSE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

