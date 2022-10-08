Overlord Hits One Day Volume of $15,841.00 (LORD)

Overlord (LORD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Overlord has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Overlord has a total market capitalization of $379,751.85 and approximately $15,841.00 worth of Overlord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Overlord token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Overlord

Overlord was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Overlord’s total supply is 874,476,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,635,999 tokens. Overlord’s official Twitter account is @overlordbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Overlord’s official website is overlord.world.

Buying and Selling Overlord

According to CryptoCompare, “Overlord (LORD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Overlord has a current supply of 874,476,204.516718 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Overlord is 0.00048713 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://overlord.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Overlord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Overlord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Overlord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

