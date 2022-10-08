Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE OVV opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 539,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 601,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 158,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $15,274,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

