Pacific (PAF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $845,600.00

Pacific (PAF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Pacific has a total market capitalization of $845,600.00 and approximately $70,926.00 worth of Pacific was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacific token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pacific has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pacific Profile

Pacific’s genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Pacific’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pacific is www.pacific.one. Pacific’s official Twitter account is @pacific_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pacific Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pacific (PAF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pacific has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pacific is 0.0008478 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $77,603.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pacific.one.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pacific directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pacific should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pacific using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

