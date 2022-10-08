PackagePortal (PORT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

PackagePortal (PORT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, PackagePortal has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. PackagePortal has a market capitalization of $718,935.87 and $9,242.00 worth of PackagePortal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PackagePortal token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PackagePortal

PackagePortal was first traded on November 26th, 2020. PackagePortal’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,303,364 tokens. The Reddit community for PackagePortal is https://reddit.com/r/packageportal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PackagePortal’s official message board is medium.com/packageportal. PackagePortal’s official website is www.packageportal.com. PackagePortal’s official Twitter account is @packageportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PackagePortal (PORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PackagePortal has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PackagePortal is 0.21463877 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $600.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.packageportal.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PackagePortal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PackagePortal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PackagePortal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

