Page Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,181.00 (PGX)

Page Network (PGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Page Network has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and $32,181.00 worth of Page Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Page Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Page Network token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Page Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About Page Network

Page Network (PGX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2022. Page Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,000,000 tokens. Page Network’s official message board is medium.com/page-token. Page Network’s official website is pagenetwork.io. Page Network’s official Twitter account is @page_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Page Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Page Network (PGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Page Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Page Network is 0.03237522 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,580.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pagenetwork.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Page Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Page Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Page Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Page Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Page Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.