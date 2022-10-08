PaintSwap (BRUSH) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PaintSwap (BRUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One PaintSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PaintSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. PaintSwap has a total market cap of $911,291.56 and $11,332.00 worth of PaintSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PaintSwap Token Profile

PaintSwap’s total supply is 164,014,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,842,414 tokens. The official message board for PaintSwap is medium.com/paint-swap-finance. PaintSwap’s official website is paintswap.finance. PaintSwap’s official Twitter account is @paint_swap.

Buying and Selling PaintSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PaintSwap (BRUSH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. PaintSwap has a current supply of 164,014,824 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PaintSwap is 0.00653493 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,772.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paintswap.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaintSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaintSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaintSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

