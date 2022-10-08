Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Pallapay token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s genesis date was March 24th, 2018. Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 tokens. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pallapay’s official message board is t.me/pallapay_group. Pallapay’s official website is www.pallapay.com.

Pallapay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pallapay (PALLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pallapay has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 743,546,427.11 in circulation. The last known price of Pallapay is 0.01066047 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $87,436.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pallapay.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

