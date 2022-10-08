Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $169.91 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,769 shares of company stock worth $24,124,415 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

