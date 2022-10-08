Panther Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,529.00 (ZKP)

Panther Protocol (ZKP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Panther Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Panther Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Panther Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $28,529.00 worth of Panther Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Panther Protocol

Panther Protocol’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Panther Protocol’s total supply is 198,789,708 tokens. Panther Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zkpanther and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Panther Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PantherProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Panther Protocol is www.pantherprotocol.io. The official message board for Panther Protocol is blog.pantherprotocol.io.

Panther Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Panther Protocol (ZKP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Panther Protocol has a current supply of 198,789,708 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Panther Protocol is 0.03768079 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,003.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pantherprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panther Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panther Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panther Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

