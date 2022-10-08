Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $28,959.53 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,876,730 shares in the company, valued at $264,906,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:FNA opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -37.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,541,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

