ParaSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (PSP)

ParaSwap (PSP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ParaSwap has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ParaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParaSwap has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $156,974.00 worth of ParaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ParaSwap

ParaSwap’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. ParaSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,891,000 tokens. ParaSwap’s official Twitter account is @paraswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParaSwap’s official website is paraswap.io. The official message board for ParaSwap is paraswap.medium.com.

ParaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ParaSwap (PSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParaSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 72,891,000 in circulation. The last known price of ParaSwap is 0.02601868 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $129,995.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paraswap.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

