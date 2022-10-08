Parex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $896,472.76 (PRX)

Parex (PRX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Parex has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Parex has a total market capitalization of $896,472.76 and approximately $553,901.00 worth of Parex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parex coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parex

Parex is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2021. Parex’s total supply is 6,574,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,557 coins. The official message board for Parex is dexfactory.mydexchain.io/trackerandmastertrackersetup.html. Parex’s official Twitter account is @parexmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parex’s official website is parex.market.

Buying and Selling Parex

According to CryptoCompare, “Parex (PRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Parex has a current supply of 6,555,379.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Parex is 0.50977569 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $739,539.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parex.market/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

