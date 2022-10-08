Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.
Parkland Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PKI opened at C$29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$28.71 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
