Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PKI opened at C$29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$28.71 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Parkland

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,402.04. Insiders have bought a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.