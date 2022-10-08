Parrot Protocol (PRT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Parrot Protocol (PRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Parrot Protocol has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. Parrot Protocol has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $39,542.00 worth of Parrot Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parrot Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Parrot Protocol Profile

Parrot Protocol was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Parrot Protocol’s total supply is 8,493,468,222 tokens. Parrot Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gopartyparrot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parrot Protocol is parrot.fi. Parrot Protocol’s official message board is gopartyparrot.medium.com.

Parrot Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parrot Protocol (PRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parrot Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parrot Protocol is 0.00125829 USD and is up 12.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $109,379.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parrot.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parrot Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parrot Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parrot Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

