PathDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,890.00 (PATH)

PathDAO (PATH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One PathDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PathDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. PathDAO has a market cap of $2.54 million and $132,890.00 worth of PathDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PathDAO Token Profile

PathDAO launched on December 3rd, 2021. PathDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,830,947 tokens. PathDAO’s official Twitter account is @pathdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PathDAO’s official website is pathdao.io.

Buying and Selling PathDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “PathDAO (PATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PathDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PathDAO is 0.01264587 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $63,352.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pathdao.io/.”

