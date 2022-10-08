PathDAO Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (PATH)

PathDAO (PATH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, PathDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One PathDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. PathDAO has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $132,890.00 worth of PathDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PathDAO Token Profile

PathDAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. PathDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,822,472 tokens. PathDAO’s official Twitter account is @pathdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PathDAO is pathdao.io.

PathDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PathDAO (PATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PathDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PathDAO is 0.01264587 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $63,352.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pathdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PathDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PathDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PathDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

