Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $339,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.