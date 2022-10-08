Pavia (PAVIA) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

Pavia (PAVIA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Pavia has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pavia has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and $39,767.00 worth of Pavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pavia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pavia Token Profile

Pavia’s genesis date was December 16th, 2021. Pavia’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Pavia’s official website is pavia.io. Pavia’s official Twitter account is @pavia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Pavia (PAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Pavia has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pavia is 0.01570651 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pavia.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.