Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Paya worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Paya by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paya Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Paya stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $781.89 million and a PE ratio of 197.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

