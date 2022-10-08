Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

