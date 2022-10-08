Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Arnon Kraft Sells 73,000 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.