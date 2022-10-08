Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Arnon Kraft Sells 73,000 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.