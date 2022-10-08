Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

