PearDAO Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (PEX)

PearDAO (PEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, PearDAO has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One PearDAO token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PearDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $177,436.00 worth of PearDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PearDAO alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PearDAO Profile

PEX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2022. PearDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,922,073 tokens. PearDAO’s official Twitter account is @officialpeardao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PearDAO’s official message board is officialpeardao.medium.com. The official website for PearDAO is peardao.io.

PearDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PearDAO (PEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PearDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 52,300,308.32 in circulation. The last known price of PearDAO is 0.14858332 USD and is down -20.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $240,483.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peardao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PearDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PearDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PearDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PearDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PearDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.