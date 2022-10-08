Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 1,140 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $929.71.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $9,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

