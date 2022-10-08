Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at C$43.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.64.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 241 shares of company stock worth $10,428.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.