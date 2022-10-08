Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 454 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

