Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,859 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

