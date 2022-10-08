Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 1,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00.

Penumbra Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE PEN opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

