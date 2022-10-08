PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.