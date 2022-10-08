Perion (PERC) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Perion (PERC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Perion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Perion has a total market cap of $805,935.07 and approximately $22,375.00 worth of Perion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perion token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perion Profile

Perion was first traded on August 6th, 2021. Perion’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,865,000 tokens. Perion’s official message board is medium.com/@periondao. Perion’s official Twitter account is @periondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perion is perion.gg.

Perion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perion (PERC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Perion has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Perion is 0.21445496 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,498.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perion.gg/.”

