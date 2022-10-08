Perpetuum (PRP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $393,446.29

Perpetuum (PRP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Perpetuum has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Perpetuum token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Perpetuum has a total market capitalization of $393,446.29 and $10,314.00 worth of Perpetuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perpetuum Profile

Perpetuum (CRYPTO:PRP) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2021. Perpetuum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,861,323 tokens. Perpetuum’s official Twitter account is @perpetuumcoin. The official website for Perpetuum is perpetuumcoin.com.

Perpetuum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetuum (PRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Perpetuum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Perpetuum is 0.00410554 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,543.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetuumcoin.com/.”

