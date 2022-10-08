Petals (PTS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $698,948.63

Petals (PTS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Petals token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Petals has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Petals has a total market cap of $698,948.63 and $148,072.00 worth of Petals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Petals Profile

Petals’ launch date was June 28th, 2022. Petals’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,003,410 tokens. The official website for Petals is petals.video/home. Petals’ official Twitter account is @petalsvideo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Petals’ official message board is medium.com/@petalsvideo.

Petals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Petals (PTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Petals has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 9,624,978,750 in circulation. The last known price of Petals is 0.00133026 USD and is up 37.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71,677.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://petals.video/home.”

