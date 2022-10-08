Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £5,003.32 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Sara Akbar bought 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,003.32 ($6,045.58).

Petrofac Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:PFC opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.99. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of £546.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.