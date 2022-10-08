PetsHelp Coin (PETH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.16 Million

PetsHelp Coin (PETH) traded down 99.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, PetsHelp Coin has traded down 100% against the dollar. One PetsHelp Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PetsHelp Coin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of PetsHelp Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PetsHelp Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PetsHelp Coin Token Profile

PetsHelp Coin’s genesis date was December 12th, 2021. PetsHelp Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PetsHelp Coin is petshelp.org. PetsHelp Coin’s official Twitter account is @petshelp2.

PetsHelp Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PetsHelp Coin (PETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PetsHelp Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PetsHelp Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://petshelp.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetsHelp Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetsHelp Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetsHelp Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PetsHelp Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetsHelp Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.