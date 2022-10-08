Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Excalibur Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 4.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

