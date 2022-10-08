Phala Network Market Capitalization Hits $35.82 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $35.82 million and $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @phalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala Network (PHA) is a cryptocurrency . Phala Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 409,250,000.15 in circulation. The last known price of Phala Network is 0.08778036 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,094,861.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

