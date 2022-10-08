Phenix Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million (PHNX)

Phenix Finance (PHNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Phenix Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $8,345.00 worth of Phenix Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phenix Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phenix Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,317.87 or 0.99972097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Phenix Finance Profile

PHNX is a token. It launched on March 27th, 2022. The Reddit community for Phenix Finance is https://reddit.com/r/phenixfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phenix Finance’s official Twitter account is @phenixfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phenix Finance is phenix.finance.

Buying and Selling Phenix Finance

According to CryptoCompare, "Phenix Finance (PHNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Phenix Finance has a current supply of 0. More information can be found at https://phenix.finance/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phenix Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phenix Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phenix Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

