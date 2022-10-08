Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

